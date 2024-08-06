Buffalo Stand Down for WNY Veterans at-risk of or currently homeless When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1001 East Delavan Ave. Buffalo, NY Cost: Free





More details Pet Wellness Checks:

Pets must be registered before event.

Call



For WNY Veterans at-risk of homelessness or currently homeless.

Resources include: Veteran's Benefits, Housing Resources, Medical Services, Dental, Vision, Disability Benefits, Legal Services, Social and Family Services, PACT Act Eligibility and Enrollment and Pet Wellness Checks.

Call 716-862-8885 or e-mail VHABUFStandDown@va.gov for pet registration and for more information.

