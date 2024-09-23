Medical Foster Home Virtual Information

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register by clicking this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/va-medical-foster-home-program-information-session-tickets-1012760392597?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Join us for an informative online event to learn more about the V.A. Medical Foster Home program.

Discover how this program provides veterans with long-term care in a home setting, offering a family-like environment with personalized care. Whether you're a veteran interested in this option or a caregiver looking to provide support, this session is perfect for you.

