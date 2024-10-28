Lung Cancer Screening Day
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Main lobby
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
Veterans, stop by the VA Western New York Healthcare System main lobby to get screened for Lung Cancer.
You may qualify if you meet these three conditions:
Are 50 - 80 years old
Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years
Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*
*A “pack-year” estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 “pack-years” equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.