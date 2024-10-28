Lung Cancer Screening Day

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Main lobby 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Cost: Free





Veterans, stop by the VA Western New York Healthcare System main lobby to get screened for Lung Cancer.

You may qualify if you meet these three conditions:

Are 50 - 80 years old

Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*

*A “pack-year” estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 “pack-years” equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.

