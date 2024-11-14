Red Cross blood drive

When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: 301 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Cost: Free





Give a meaningful gift this holiday season that you don’t need to wrap. 🎁 Give the gift of life – donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Your donation can bring hope & help someone through some of life's toughest moments.

Click here to schedule an appointment to give at the Buffalo VA Hospital or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

We’re celebrating 30 years of FRIENDS with exclusive merch! Come to give blood 11/18-12/8 for 2 pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while they last! Keep a pair, gift a pair & ask a friend to be there for patients too!

Giving is better with FRIENDS!

