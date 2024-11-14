Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
301
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
Give a meaningful gift this holiday season that you don’t need to wrap. 🎁 Give the gift of life – donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Your donation can bring hope & help someone through some of life's toughest moments.
Click here to schedule an appointment to give at the Buffalo VA Hospital or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
We’re celebrating 30 years of FRIENDS with exclusive merch! Come to give blood 11/18-12/8 for 2 pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while they last! Keep a pair, gift a pair & ask a friend to be there for patients too!
Giving is better with FRIENDS!