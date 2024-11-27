Third Annual VAWNYHS Buffalo Campus Tree Lighting Ceremony
Tree lighting
When:
Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Park
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
Join us at 4 p.m. on December 3 in Veterans Park
for our annual Tree Lighting Memorial Ceremony
in remembrance of deceased Veterans and VA Staff.
Loved ones of Veterans and staff are invited
to place an ornament on the remembrance tree.
Associate Medical Center Director Royce Calhoun
will deliver welcome remarks and Chaplain Sergio Daza
will lead attendees in prayer.
We look forward to seeing everyone.