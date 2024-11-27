Third Annual VAWNYHS Buffalo Campus Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tree lighting

When: Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Park 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Cost: Free





Join us at 4 p.m. on December 3 in Veterans Park

for our annual Tree Lighting Memorial Ceremony

in remembrance of deceased Veterans and VA Staff.

Loved ones of Veterans and staff are invited

to place an ornament on the remembrance tree.

Associate Medical Center Director Royce Calhoun

will deliver welcome remarks and Chaplain Sergio Daza

will lead attendees in prayer.

We look forward to seeing everyone.

