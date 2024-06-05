White River Junction VA Healthcare System is excited to host another Open House/Welcome Home Event for our Twin State Veterans!

When: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Freedom Building and outside 163 Veterans Drive White River Junction, VT Get directions on Google Maps to White River Junction VA Medical Center Cost: Free





during this event Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to assist with PACT Act claims and clinicians available to have toxic exposures screenings.

Tours will be offered and representatives from across the Healthcare system and community will be available to assist in providing you with information about Veteran services.

food and music will also be offered, making it a family fun event.