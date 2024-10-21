people from miles away swarm the VA campus to see what the trunks have done each year!

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET Where: front parking lot 163 Veterans Drive White River Junction, VT Cost: Free





We are excited to announce the continued tradition of hosting Trunk or Treat the Friday before Halloween!

Each year our community can't wait for this event because our trunks go all out in a battle to win Best Dressed Trunk and People's Choice! So, mark your calendars, start your planning, and get those costumes out of storage because on October 25th we will be welcoming hundreds of children to see what you came up with!

Register your trunks here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-display-registration-for-2024-annual-trunk-or-treat-at-the-va-tickets-1014723323777

Register early so your theme is locked in- themes so far: Circus, Under the Sea, Pirates, Dunkin Donuts, Beetlejuice, Lion King, Christmas in Paradise and More!

To register to attend the event- click here

We are always looking for helpers and volunteers in setting up, managing the flow of the event and picking up at the conclusion- if you are interested please reach out to the email group: wrjvaea@gmail.com

There is a candy donation box in the Canteen Store if you would like to contribute to the event in a different way!

Other VA events