Join us to learn the history of Juneteenth

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Main Campus Flagpole 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Join us at the main campus flagpole where you will pick up your self-guided tour card to learn of five historical sites in Galveston, Texas and their importance in Juneteenth as we march around the walking path in celebration of Freedom Day.