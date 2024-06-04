Veterans Baby Shower
Join us for a Baby Shower event
When:
Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Parking lot between Buildings 16 and 21 (northeast side of campus)
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
All Veterans, Active Duty, Guard, and Reserves (both male and female) who have had a baby in the last year are invited.
OVER 200 big box items (car/booster seats, bassinets, strollers, swings, etc.) are available and will be distributed on a FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED basis. Please bring an appropriate vehicle for transporting these items.