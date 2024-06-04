Veterans Baby Shower

Join us for a Baby Shower event

When: Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Parking lot between Buildings 16 and 21 (northeast side of campus) 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





All Veterans, Active Duty, Guard, and Reserves (both male and female) who have had a baby in the last year are invited.

OVER 200 big box items (car/booster seats, bassinets, strollers, swings, etc.) are available and will be distributed on a FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED basis. Please bring an appropriate vehicle for transporting these items.