Join us to learn about Dementia

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Peace Garden - just north of Building 5 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





Join us on Robert J Dole VA’s walking path and get your steps in while visiting informative stations featuring dementia prevention and care tips.

Participants should begin at the Dole VA's Peace Garden, located just north of Building 5.