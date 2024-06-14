Juneteenth - Understanding the Journey

Join us for a VA YouTube Event

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Understanding the Journey is scheduled for June 18, 2024, at noon ET. Juneteenth holds immense historical and cultural significance in the United States, and this event presents an opportunity to delve into its importance and impact. In addition to VA leaders and special guests/panelists (bios included below), you will join other leaders from various non-profit veteran and community-focused organizations to engage in meaningful dialogue about the historical legacy of Juneteenth.



Special Guest/Panelist Bios

Secretary Anthony Woods is a West Point graduate who was commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Army. He served two tours of duty in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star for his service. Tony was discharged from the US Army in 2008 under the military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which barred members of the LGBTQ community from serving openly in the military. Secretary Woods leads the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, whose mission is to assist veterans, active-duty service members, and their families and dependents in securing benefits earned through uniformed service.

Dr. Linda Singh is a retired Major General from the Maryland National Guard. Dr. Singh has dedicated over 38 years of service as the Adjutant General and Cabinet Secretary for the Maryland Military Department. She was critical in international relations, working with senior officials in Estonia and Bosnia under the Department of Defense State Partnership Program.

Stephanie Merlo is the Chief Operating Officer for The Pink Berets. Stephanie, a US Army veteran, has deep ties to Juneteenth. Her fourth great Grandfather helped start Juneteenth and became one of the first black millionaires in America. Stephanie continues to serve on the front lines, advocating for underserved populations of Veterans.

VA looks forward to your attendance, whether in person or via YouTube; please know your participation in this event will contribute to a meaningful conversation about Juneteenth's significant historical legacy.

