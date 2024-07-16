Veterans Claims and Benefits Clinic When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm CT Where: Hilton Garden Inn 221 W. 43rd St. Hays, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Hilton Garden Inn Cost: Free





Click this link to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are strongly encouraged if you are unable to schedule an appointment.



For more information, visit benefits.va.gov/wichita/ or call toll-free at 1- .

The Wichita VA Regional Office will host a Veterans Claims and Benefits Clinic. Veterans Benefits Administration personnel, as well as VA examiners, will be on hand to process benefits claims, conduct exams in some scenarios, and help answer any questions you may have regarding VA compensation and pension benefits.

Other VA events