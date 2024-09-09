Skip to Content

Telehealth Fair

Telehealth Fair image

Come learn about our Telehealth Program!

When:

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

Bldg. 61, Room 112

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Veterans, caregivers of Veterans and VA employees are welcome to explore all that Telehealth has to offer. We will be demonstrating a variety of telehealth options available for use during health care appointments, registration for MyHealtheVet, and much more, including:

  • Secure Messaging
  • Online Rx Refills
  • VA Mobile Apps
  • VA Video Connect (VVC)
  • Test your device for VVC
  • Clinic Video Telehealth (CVT)
  • Telehealth Equipment Demo
  • Increased access & monitoring for health care needs
  • Specific disease management education
  • Individualized nurse case management support for Veteran care

 

