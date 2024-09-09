Telehealth Fair
Come learn about our Telehealth Program!
When:
Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Bldg. 61, Room 112
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Veterans, caregivers of Veterans and VA employees are welcome to explore all that Telehealth has to offer. We will be demonstrating a variety of telehealth options available for use during health care appointments, registration for MyHealtheVet, and much more, including:
- Secure Messaging
- Online Rx Refills
- VA Mobile Apps
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
- Test your device for VVC
- Clinic Video Telehealth (CVT)
- Telehealth Equipment Demo
- Increased access & monitoring for health care needs
- Specific disease management education
- Individualized nurse case management support for Veteran care