Telehealth Fair

Come learn about our Telehealth Program!

When: Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Bldg. 61, Room 112 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Veterans, caregivers of Veterans and VA employees are welcome to explore all that Telehealth has to offer. We will be demonstrating a variety of telehealth options available for use during health care appointments, registration for MyHealtheVet, and much more, including:

Secure Messaging

Online Rx Refills

VA Mobile Apps

VA Video Connect (VVC)

Test your device for VVC

Clinic Video Telehealth (CVT)

Telehealth Equipment Demo

Increased access & monitoring for health care needs

Specific disease management education

Individualized nurse case management support for Veteran care

