Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic for Veterans

Veterans...get your flu shot!

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Drive-thru 1907 Harding Drive Parsons, KS Cost: Free





Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Parson Clinic Drive-thru flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+

Clinic schedule:

Wednesday, October 2, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

If possible, please call in advance to schedule and to verify we have the vaccine available.

