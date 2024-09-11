Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic for Veterans
Veterans...get your flu shot!
When:
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Drive-thru
1907 Harding Drive
Parsons, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Parson Clinic Drive-thru flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+
Clinic schedule:
Wednesday, October 2, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 9, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 16, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
If possible, please call in advance to schedule and to verify we have the vaccine available.
