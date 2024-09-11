MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER® Join the Dole VA Walking Warriors Team!! When: Sun. Oct 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Riverfront Stadium 275 S. McLean Blvd. Wichita, KS Cost: Free





To join the Dole VA Walking Warriors team, simply click the following link: Dole VA Walking Warriors Sign-Up

The Event:

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals and has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.

Joining the Dole VA's Making Strides team, the Walking Warriors, helps save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research and programs.

Making Strides noncompetitive walks provide a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors, people living with metastatic breast cancer, caregivers, and families alike.

Join Us at the new 2024 venue...Riverfront Stadium!

This year’s walk route is completely contained inside the stadium to ensure a safe and flat route for all walkers, strollers, and wheelchairs.

