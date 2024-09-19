Wichita Veterans Day Parade Veterans Strong – Honoring Generations of Kansas Heroes When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Downtown Wichita - Parade starts at Main and Central and travels to Exploration Place, via 1st St. and McLean Blvd. 300 N. Main St. Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Mark your calendars to join us in this year’s Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 9, from 11: a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The event begins on Main St. between Murdock and Central.

Post-parade activities will take place on the west side of Exploration Place, in Exploration Place and in the parking lot on the west side of the building. Exploration Place will offer free admission for Veterans and their families.

For more info, check out the Wichita Veterans Day Parade website.

