Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Join Dole VA on October 16 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join us on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Dole VA leadership and staff will provide information regarding robotic surgery, the Homeless Veteran and MyHealtheVet programs, influenza/COVID information, construction projects, and more.

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!

To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:

+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#

