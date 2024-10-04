Community Mental Health Summit - Wichita Join us for a discussion of mental health programs and resources available for our Veterans When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland 360 S. Lexington Road Wichita, KS Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Seating is limited to 70 persons. A virtual option is available for those wishing to participate remotely.

To join the meeting remotely, please click here.

2024 Community Mental Health Summit

The Community Mental Health Summit is being held to provide an opportunity for all VA staff, community mental health providers (city, county, and state), Veterans and their families to assemble so that information can be shared surrounding mental health.

The goal is to learn what mental health resources are available within VA and the community to best serve Veterans and their families. Attendees will learn about mental health services, existing programs provided in the State National Guard programs and with Vet Centers in their outreach post-deployment health reassessment events. In addition, mental health coordination of care will be available to assist Veterans and their families with identifying the best resource for the care that is desired and/or needed.

Special interest topics that will be highlighted at this event are Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Suicide Prevention, Harm Reduction, Whole Health, and Women's Health.

Seating is limited to 70 persons, however, a virtual option is available for those who would like to participate.

Other VA events