Lung Cancer Screening Day / Great American Smokeout Event - Wichita

When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 29 Entrance (Primary Care) 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, Robert J. Dole VAMC is proud to join the more than 125 VA facilities participating in the third annual National Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Day, by hosting an event Tuesday, November 19th from 0900-1200.

Please join us at the Robert J. Dole VAMC building 29 entrance to learn more about lung cancer screening and smoking cessation.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans, and screening can be lifesaving because lung cancer is most treatable when caught early.

VA is partnering with the American Cancer Society National Lung Cancer Roundtable, GO2 for Lung Cancer, Radiology Health Equity Coalition, American College of Radiology, and the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative to raise awareness and increase access to high-quality lung cancer screening by encouraging Veterans nationwide to discuss lung cancer screening with their health care provider.



For more information, contact Carol Manes, MSN, RN at 316-685-2221 x52962 or Dana Cotter, RN at x51409.

