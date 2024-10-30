Taxpayer Advocate Service Problem Solving Day - Wichita
Drop-in between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for assistance with unresolved tax problems
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 61, Room 112
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) will be available to assist taxpayers with unresolved IRS tax problems. Our goal is to provide personalized, step-by-step guidance. If your tax problem meets TAS case criteria, we’ll assign a Case Advocate to work directly with you.
TAS will be available throughout the time to educate taxpayers on filing accurate tax returns,
provide refund timing information, and inform taxpayers about self-help tools and resources
for checking on refund statuses. TAS can also assist individuals and small businesses with
tax issues they have not been able to resolve with the IRS. Take advantage of this free
service and drop in any time during the event for assistance.
TAS is an independent organization within the IRS. TAS helps taxpayers resolve tax problems, recommends changes to prevent future tax problems, and protects taxpayer rights. TAS’s services are free to taxpayers who are:
- Experiencing a financial hardship or having financial difficulties because of a tax problem;
- Trying, but haven’t been able to resolve an IRS tax problem; or
- Believing an IRS system or procedure isn’t working.