Taxpayer Advocate Service Problem Solving Day - Wichita

Drop-in between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for assistance with unresolved tax problems

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Building 61, Room 112 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) will be available to assist taxpayers with unresolved IRS tax problems. Our goal is to provide personalized, step-by-step guidance. If your tax problem meets TAS case criteria, we’ll assign a Case Advocate to work directly with you.

TAS will be available throughout the time to educate taxpayers on filing accurate tax returns,

provide refund timing information, and inform taxpayers about self-help tools and resources

for checking on refund statuses. TAS can also assist individuals and small businesses with

tax issues they have not been able to resolve with the IRS. Take advantage of this free

service and drop in any time during the event for assistance.

TAS is an independent organization within the IRS. TAS helps taxpayers resolve tax problems, recommends changes to prevent future tax problems, and protects taxpayer rights. TAS’s services are free to taxpayers who are:

Experiencing a financial hardship or having financial difficulties because of a tax problem;

Trying, but haven’t been able to resolve an IRS tax problem; or

Believing an IRS system or procedure isn’t working.

