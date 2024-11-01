Reflections: Seeing Beyond the Surface - Art Exhibit - Wichita Collaborative art exhibit empowers Veteran and Envision artists When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Envision Arts Gallery and Community Engagement Center 801 E Douglas Ave, Suite 106 Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Reflections: Seeing Beyond the Surface is a collaborative effort coordinated by the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and Envision Arts Gallery and Community Engagement Center. The event is open to the public and showcases artwork created by military Veterans and artists from Envision Arts Gallery. Over 50 works of art are on display, including photography, sculpture, drawings, and mixed media. Artists were encouraged to creatively express how they wished to be seen, or what they want made visible. For many, this is a significant step in sharing their story and allowing their work to be witnessed in the community.

When:

The show opened Oct. 4 and will be on display through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Envision is open Fri, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. as part of Wichita’s First Friday.

Regular hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The gallery will be open noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 in honor of Veterans Day.

