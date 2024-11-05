Skip to Content

Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society Powwow

Female Native American Powwow

Join us as we celebrate Native American Heritage Month

When:

Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Garrison Flagpole in front lawn of the Main Campus

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us at the garrison flagpole in front of the Dole VA Medical Center for a Native American powwow highlighting traditional dancing in regalia, singing, and music provided by the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society. 

For those unable to attend in person, we will be live-streaming the event. To join, click here.

