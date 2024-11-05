Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society Powwow
Join us as we celebrate Native American Heritage Month
When:
Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Garrison Flagpole in front lawn of the Main Campus
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Join us at the garrison flagpole in front of the Dole VA Medical Center for a Native American powwow highlighting traditional dancing in regalia, singing, and music provided by the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society.
For those unable to attend in person, we will be live-streaming the event. To join, click here.