Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society Powwow

Join us as we celebrate Native American Heritage Month

When: Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: Garrison Flagpole in front lawn of the Main Campus 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Join us at the garrison flagpole in front of the Dole VA Medical Center for a Native American powwow highlighting traditional dancing in regalia, singing, and music provided by the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society.

For those unable to attend in person, we will be live-streaming the event. To join, click here.

