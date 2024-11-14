Survivors Assistance Memorial Support (SAMS) (formerly Decedent Affairs)

After a Veteran dies while receiving VA care (in a VA facility or while on VA authorized care at a non-VA facility) the SAMS Specialist contacts the legal next-of-kin within 24 hours to facilitate administrative tasks.

These tasks include:

Selecting a funeral home.

Requesting an autopsy.

Obtaining a copy of the death certificate and adding it to the Veteran’s electronic health record.

Acquiring additional benefits information to be documented in the Veteran’s electronic health record.

For more information, please contact the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program at 316-685-2221, ext. 51251