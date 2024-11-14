Skip to Content

Survivors Assistance Memorial Support (SAMS) (formerly Decedent Affairs)

Our Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program provides personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life, and ensures Veterans without identified family receive dignified burials to honor their service.

After a Veteran dies while receiving VA care (in a VA facility or while on VA authorized care at a non-VA facility) the SAMS Specialist contacts the legal next-of-kin within 24 hours to facilitate administrative tasks.

These tasks include:

  • Selecting a funeral home.
  • Requesting an autopsy.
  • Obtaining a copy of the death certificate and adding it to the Veteran’s electronic health record.
  • Acquiring additional benefits information to be documented in the Veteran’s electronic health record.

 

For more information, please contact the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program at 316-685-2221, ext. 51251

Last updated: