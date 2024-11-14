Survivors Assistance Memorial Support (SAMS) (formerly Decedent Affairs)
Our Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program provides personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life, and ensures Veterans without identified family receive dignified burials to honor their service.
After a Veteran dies while receiving VA care (in a VA facility or while on VA authorized care at a non-VA facility) the SAMS Specialist contacts the legal next-of-kin within 24 hours to facilitate administrative tasks.
These tasks include:
- Selecting a funeral home.
- Requesting an autopsy.
- Obtaining a copy of the death certificate and adding it to the Veteran’s electronic health record.
- Acquiring additional benefits information to be documented in the Veteran’s electronic health record.
For more information, please contact the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program at 316-685-2221, ext. 51251