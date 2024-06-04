The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to Hold Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Honesdale, PA Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Honesdale on June 20th When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET Where: Wayne County Park Street Complex 648 W. Park St. Honesdale, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Wayne County Park Street Complex Cost: Free





The Department Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to hold a Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event at the Wayne County Park Street Complex in Honesdale on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 5PM.

The Event will provide Veterans, family members and the public feedback on VA operations and give them a chance to ask questions about recent expanded benefits through the PACT Act.

Staff will also be on hand throughout the Community Town Hall to assist Veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment.

Who: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Leadership and other VA representatives

When: Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM

Where: Wayne County Park Street Complex, 648 W. Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431

Background:

The meetings are intended to provide local Veterans an open forum and for VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries as a step toward improvement and to rebuild trust among Veterans.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied for VA health care or was at one time deemed ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process in determining current eligibility.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to John.Baloga@va.gov