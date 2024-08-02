Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Williamsport, August 21st. Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Williamsport, PA on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Pennsylvania College of Technology -Thompson Professional Development Center 1067 Hagan Way, Williamsport, PA 17701. When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Pennsylvania College of Technology -Thompson Professional Development Center 1067 Hagan Way Williamsport, PA Cost: Free





The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to Hold Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Williamsport, PA on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Pennsylvania College of Technology -Thompson Professional Development Center 1067 Hagan Way, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Community Town Hall Starts at 5:00 PM

VA Health Care Enrollment Assistance Will Be Available Throughout the Event

Veterans, Family Members, Community Stakeholders and the public are invited to attend a Community Town Hall and open forum discussion with Medical Center Leadership.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied or was at one time ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process to determine eligibility for VA Healthcare benefits that you may be entitled to.

