The BEE & DAISY Awards

What is the DAISY Award?

In 1999, the Barnes family started The DAISY Award™ for Extraordinary Nurses as a way to honor what nurses do every day that makes such a difference in the experience of their patients and families.

Having experienced incredible nursing skill, compassion, and sensitivity at the hands of nurses, they needed to say Thank You to the nurses who cared for their family member, Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at age 33 from complications of the autoimmune disease ITP, following an 8-week hospitalization. They thought, when they designed the concept for this ongoing recognition program, that nurses would nominate each other for The DAISY Award. After all, nurses work so closely with each other; how could they not see the wonderful work they do? Who better to observe and describe the incredible things nurses do for patients and families? However, most nurses don’t recognize themselves or fellow nurses as doing anything Extraordinary, so often they claim that they were “just doing their jobs.”

Our hope is that not only nurses, but staff, Veterans and families will be inspired to see and appreciate what extraordinary care their nurses have provided.

To make a nomination please Click Here for our electronic nomination form, you may also take a nomination form from one of our nomination boxes. Once complete, you may return your nomination to any collection box in the hospital/clinics.