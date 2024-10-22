General Practice Residency in Dentistry

About the Program

The residency begins on July 1 and ends the following year on June 30.

Residents practice under the supervision of a dedicated attending staff of full-time general dentists. In providing comprehensive dental care to Veterans, residents gain clinical exposure to most aspects of general dentistry.

The program offers advanced experiences in:

Endodontics (rotary instrumentation)

Periodontal Surgery (crown lengthening)

Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics (including digital dentures)

Implant Restoration

Oral Surgery (surgical extractions, alveoloplasty, tori removal, flap design, suturing)

Where clinical experiences are not available, such as in pediatrics and orthodontics, a strong didactic curriculum has been developed to supplement learning. Monthly literature reviews and patient care conferences also strengthen residents' decision-making abilities and clinical understanding.

The required rotations in general medicine and anesthesiology provide further opportunities to work with medically and psychiatrically complex patients.

VA Wilkes-Barre emphasizes high-quality, patient-centered care and expects residents to enthusiastically support its mission to serve Veterans as part of an integrated health care team.