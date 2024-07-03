When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register These are the benefits of HUD-VASH to landlord, so please consider partnering with our HUD-VASH programs: Guaranteed income: See reliable monthly rental payments through the local housing authority and fair market rent on your property.

A say in security deposits: Set your own amount based on local standards.

Annual property recertification: Third-party inspections help to maintain quality.

Benefit of VA services: Ongoing case management provides a safety net for tenants and lowers default risks.

A chance to honor those who served: HUD-VASH landlords are part of the solution to ending homelessness among Veterans, who sacrificed so much to keep our country safe and free.

Thursday, July 18 from noon to 2 p.m. the VA will be hosting a virtual HUD-VASH Landlord Recruitment Fair. Please register at the link below. If you have any questions please email Benita Johnson at Benita.m.johnson@hud.gov

