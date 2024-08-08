Veteran Claims Clinic with the Talk of Delmarva When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 28 31768 Legion Road Millsboro, DE Cost: Free





Wilmington VA Medical Center in collaboration with Veterans Benefits Administration, American Legion Post 28 and News Talk America, hosted by Jake Smith, airing on The Talk of Delmarva (92.7 & 98.5) will be hosting a claims clinic for Veterans and their families.



While Veterans are waiting to file their claim they can watch Jake Smith's live show at the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, Delaware.

