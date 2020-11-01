 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

News releases

For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 5389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter. 

Flag Instillation to Honor Veterans Who Died from Suicide

June 16, 2021

A flag instillation to honor Veterans who have died from suicide will put up at the Northfield Baptist Church near the Veterans Affairs Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Wilmington VA Medical Center Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to Adolescents under SAVE LIVES Act

June 03, 2021

Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced it will begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Wilmington VA Medical Center to Hold Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource Fair

May 18, 2021

Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair May 27.

Ending Veteran Homelessness, Increasing Access to Affordable Housing

May 11, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for Veteran housing in America. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR).

End Veteran Suicide, Keep Our Veterans Alive

April 28, 2021

The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the American Legion – Department of New Jersey are leading an effort to end Veteran suicide. – Keep Our Veterans Alive (KOVA).

Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Events this Weekend at VA Clinics in Kent and Sussex Counties

April 07, 2021

Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a two COVID-19 vaccination events for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers this weekend at its community based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Dover and Georgetown.

Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in Northfield

April 05, 2021

The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.

Wilmington VA Medical Center to Hold Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource Fair

March 25, 2021

Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.

Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Criteria Expanded

March 17, 2021

Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all Veterans enrolled in VA health care regardless of age.

VISN4 2020 Annual Report

March 16, 2021

VISN4 2020 Annual Report

1 2 3
Next