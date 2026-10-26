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News releases

For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter. 

  • October 23, 2026

    The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be hosting a Wall of Honor ceremony Oct. 29, 2026, at the Wilmington VA Medical Center ground floor at 1:00 p.m. The Wall of Honor recognizes a deceased Veteran who made a significant contribution in their community or during their military service.

  • October 20, 2026

    South Jersey Regional Stand Down in collaboration with the Wilmington VA Healthcare System will host a Mobile Stand Down at the Vineland, New Jersey Walmart parking lot, 1070 W. Landis Ave. 08360 on Oct. 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

  • October 19, 2026

    The Wilmington VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback event on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

  • October 15, 2026

    The Wilmington VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a new administration building that will make care more accessible in one location for Veterans.

  • October 15, 2026

    Wilmington VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • September 30, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $626,870 in grants to the Mental Health Association (MHA), a community organization that provides suicide prevention services to Veterans in Delaware.

  • September 24, 2026

    Starting Sept. 28 to Dec. 11, 2026, flu vaccination walk-ins will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday at the Wilmington VA Medical Center inside our ground floor, West entrance lobby area.

  • September 16, 2026

    Even though only a small fraction of Americans serve in uniform, between 2011 and 2012 the Department of Justice reported that Veterans made up about 8 percent of the incarcerated population.

  • September 14, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $33.8 million in grants to six community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Delaware.

  • September 14, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $54.1 million in grants to 13 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in New Jersey.