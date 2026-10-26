News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
October 23, 2026
The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be hosting a Wall of Honor ceremony Oct. 29, 2026, at the Wilmington VA Medical Center ground floor at 1:00 p.m. The Wall of Honor recognizes a deceased Veteran who made a significant contribution in their community or during their military service.
October 20, 2026
South Jersey Regional Stand Down in collaboration with the Wilmington VA Healthcare System will host a Mobile Stand Down at the Vineland, New Jersey Walmart parking lot, 1070 W. Landis Ave. 08360 on Oct. 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
October 19, 2026
The Wilmington VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback event on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
October 15, 2026
The Wilmington VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a new administration building that will make care more accessible in one location for Veterans.
October 15, 2026
Wilmington VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
September 30, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $626,870 in grants to the Mental Health Association (MHA), a community organization that provides suicide prevention services to Veterans in Delaware.
September 24, 2026
Starting Sept. 28 to Dec. 11, 2026, flu vaccination walk-ins will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday at the Wilmington VA Medical Center inside our ground floor, West entrance lobby area.
September 16, 2026
Even though only a small fraction of Americans serve in uniform, between 2011 and 2012 the Department of Justice reported that Veterans made up about 8 percent of the incarcerated population.
September 14, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $33.8 million in grants to six community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Delaware.
September 14, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $54.1 million in grants to 13 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in New Jersey.