News releases

Flag Instillation to Honor Veterans Who Died from SuicideJune 16, 2021
A flag instillation to honor Veterans who have died from suicide will put up at the Northfield Baptist Church near the Veterans Affairs Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Wilmington VA Medical Center Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to Adolescents under SAVE LIVES ActJune 03, 2021
Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced it will begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.
Wilmington VA Medical Center to Hold Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource FairMay 18, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair May 27.
Ending Veteran Homelessness, Increasing Access to Affordable HousingMay 11, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for Veteran housing in America. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR).
End Veteran Suicide, Keep Our Veterans AliveApril 28, 2021
The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the American Legion – Department of New Jersey are leading an effort to end Veteran suicide. – Keep Our Veterans Alive (KOVA).
Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Events this Weekend at VA Clinics in Kent and Sussex CountiesApril 07, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a two COVID-19 vaccination events for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers this weekend at its community based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Dover and Georgetown.
Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in NorthfieldApril 05, 2021
The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.
Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Criteria ExpandedMarch 17, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all Veterans enrolled in VA health care regardless of age.
VISN4 2020 Annual ReportMarch 16, 2021
