Civil War Veteran Recognized as the first Wall of Honor recipient in Cape May VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

December 18, 2024

Cape May , NJ — Cape May, NJ – Wilmington VA Medical Center posthumously honored Civil War Veteran Corporal Andrew Tomlin during a ceremony at the Cape May VA Clinic on November 8, 2024.

The Wall of Honor was created as a designated place honoring Veterans who were from or lived in the Wilmington VA or one of our five catchment areas throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey, who received or were eligible for VA health care, and whose application was reviewed and approved by a panel based on the deceased Veterans distinguished military service and lifetime achievements.

During Cpl. Tomlin’s distinguished military career, he received the Medal of Honor for his heroism on the U.S.S. Wabash, during the assault on Fort Fisher, January 15, 1865, as one of 200 U.S. Marines assembled to hold a line of entrenchments.

When one of his comrades was struck down by enemy fire, he advanced under fire of musketry into an open plain to assist his wounded comrade to safety.

Tomlin’s fifth, sixth and seventh generation of grandchildren were in attendance to honor Tomlin’s memory and military achievements. In addition, many Veterans, Wilmington VA Medical Center leadership and a representative from Sen. Booker’s office were in attendance.

"At first it was fun to know that our family was related to Andrew Tomlin but me and my whole family have come to realize just how extremely proud we are to be among these Veterans and heroes," said one of the fifth generation of grandchildren and former Army National Guardsman Matt Tomlin. "I try to thank all the Veterans for all the things they have done and what they continue to do."

To also speak at the ceremony was Guest Speaker Casey Doss from U.S. Senator Cory Bookers office and Wilmington VA acting director Dr. Matthew Morris.