VA declares hiring-freeze exemptions

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2025

Wilmington , DE — Following successful implementation of President Trump’s federal hiring freeze, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced several exemptions to the policy.

These exemptions clarify the department’s ability to continue filling essential positions that provide health care and other vital services to Veterans and VA beneficiaries.

Although Trump’s Jan. 20 Executive Order states it shall not adversely impact Veterans’ benefits and does not apply to positions related to public safety, VA worked with the White House and Office of Personnel Management to develop this updated guidance.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, VA will always do what is necessary to provide America’s Veterans with the benefits and services they have earned. The targeted hiring-freeze exemptions announced today underscore that fact,” said VA Director of Media Affairs Morgan Ackley.

View the memo and exemptions.