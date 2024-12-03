VA funds first study on psychedelic-assisted therapy for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

December 3, 2024

Washington , DC — New research would assess the potential benefit of psychedelics for treating PTSD and alcohol use disorder in Veterans

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will fund a study on Methylenedioxymethamphetamine-assisted, or MDMA-assisted, therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder among Veterans. This is the first VA-funded study for psychedelic-assisted therapy since the 1960s.

VA researchers affiliated with Brown University and Yale University will evaluate the potential of MDMA-assisted therapy as a treatment option for Veterans with both PTSD and AUD. Participants will receive psychotherapy sessions enhanced by MDMA, a psychedelic compound believed to increase emotional openness, reduce fear, and promote introspection during therapy. Some participants will be randomly chosen to receive an active placebo, which will be a lower dose of MDMA.

The study is scheduled to take place at the Providence VA Medical Center in Rhode Island and the West Haven VA Medical Center in Connecticut and is anticipated to begin enrollment in fiscal year 2025. The grant award is approximately $1.5 million over five years. As with all VA studies, treatments will be conducted in a clinical setting with strict safety protocols and following all appropriate federal guidelines for conducting studies with controlled substances. Pharmaceutical-grade MDMA will be used, and participants will be closely monitored to ensure their well-being throughout the study.

VA and the Biden-Harris Administration are committed to promoting promote the health of the nation’s Veterans through evidence-based treatment. This funding is a part of VA’s broader effort announced in January to gather definitive scientific evidence on the potential efficacy and safety of psychedelic compounds such as MDMA and psilocybin when used in conjunction with psychotherapy to treat Veterans with PTSD, depression, and other related conditions.

“VA is on the cutting edge of clinical research for Veteran health, including in the investigation of psychedelics for mental health,” said Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. “This study will give us better insight into the potential of MDMA-assisted therapy as a treatment for Veterans.”

Psychedelic drugs are a class of substances that alter consciousness or awareness and can be organically or synthetically produced. To prevent serious self-injury or harm, VA strongly discourages self-medicating with psychedelics or any other unprescribed substances. Veterans should always consult their health care providers before making any treatment decisions.

If you are a Veteran struggling with a mental health or substance-use disorder, VA has available resources. Learn more about participating in VA research.