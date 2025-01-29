VA statement regarding grants, loans and other financial assistance programs

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2025

Wilmington , DE — In response to the Office of Management and Budget’s Jan. 27 memo (M-25-13) regarding temporarily pausing certain agency grant, loan and financial assistance programs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its federal financial assistance programs and consulted with OMB.

VA has determined that all 44 of its financial assistance programs will continue uninterrupted and that all VA programs and operations will continue uninterrupted.

“This will have no impact on VA health care, benefits or beneficiaries,” said Acting VA Secretary Todd Hunter.