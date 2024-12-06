Vietnam Veteran Recognized as the first Wall of Honor recipient in Delaware

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2024

Wilmington , DE — Wilmington VA posthumously honored Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army Colonel Edward Jentz during a ceremony at the Wilmington VA Medical Center on November 15, 2024.

Jentz’ picture is the first to be hung as a Wall of Honor recipient in Delaware.

The Wall of Honor was created as a designated place honoring Veterans who were from or lived in the Wilmington VA or one of our five catchment areas throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey, who received or were eligible for VA health care, and whose application was reviewed and approved by a panel based on the deceased Veterans distinguished military service and lifetime achievements.

During Col. Jentz’ distinguished military career he received the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachute Wings, Ranger Tab, two Legions of Merit, three Bronze Star Medals, Air Medal, Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Army Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, and the Conspicuous Service Cross for the State of Delaware.

“He was all about service, support and giving back,” said Edward Jentz Jr., Col. Jentz’ son. “I’ve learned from him that you can be selfless and also be successful. He was always focused on others and supported people through his whole life. Those skills are things I can apply to every part of my life today.”

After Jentz retired in 1983 from the military, he was the Assistant Principal at St. John the Beloved Elementary School in Wilmington for eight years. In 1989, the Governor of Delaware appointed Jentz Chairman of the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs and went on to help the organization establish Delaware’s first Veterans cemetery.

Jentz started out in Queens, New York where he was born on May 24, 1935. Upon ROTC graduation in 1957 from Fordham University, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant in the Infantry. During his 26 years of military service, Jentz served tours in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and two tours in Vietnam.

Most of Jentz's assignments were in parachute or special operations units, where he commanded three companies, a battalion and was deputy commander of a Special Forces Group. He was also commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division Long Range Recon Patrol Detachment from 1961 to 1962. He was also a graduate of the Army's Ranger School, the Command and General Staff College, the Foreign Area Specialist Program and NATO Senior Officer School.

After retiring from the military, Jentz completed his master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University. Jentz was heavily involved in community service and presented seminars on the "Vietnam Experience" at many institutions to include the United State Military Academy, West Point and to more than 60,000 high school and university students throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York. Col. Edward Jentz was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.