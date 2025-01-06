Skip to Content

Wilmington VA Medical Center’s outpatient clinics will be closed and all outpatient services delayed two-hours at the Elsmere hospital on Jan 6

PRESS RELEASE

January 6, 2025

Wilmington , DE — Due to expected snow fall, Wilmington VA’s five community outpatient clinics in Dover and Georgetown, Delaware and Northfield, Rio Grande and Vineland New Jersey will be closed on Monday, Jan 6.

Patients may be contacted to convert to a telehealth appointment or rescheduled.  

At Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main campus in Elsmere, all outpatient services areas to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care appointments will be on a 2- hour delay.   

Wilmington VA’s 24/7 emergency department operations will not be affected.

Patients can message their primary care teams through secure messaging on MyHealthevet or by calling 800-461-8262.

