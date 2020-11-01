Operating status

 Skip to Content
Facility operating statuses

Wilmington VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Kent County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Laboratory work and scheduled face-to-face appointments will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5216.
Sussex County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
All services are available by appointment Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5226.
Atlantic County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Primary Care Provider (PCP) appointments are available Monday – Thursday from 12 – 4:30 p.m. Laboratory work is available Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5336.
Cape May County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
PCP appointments are available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 – 4:30 p.m. Laboratory work is available Monday – Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5206.
Cumberland County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
PCP appointments are available Monday - Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. based on provider availability. Laboratory appointments are scheduled Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5466.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, ext. select 1
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

To reach the hotline:

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

National Emergency Resources

Local emergency resources

Delaware Emergency Management Agency

Delaware State Police

Delaware Dept. of Tranportation

NJ Office of Emergency Management

NJ State Police

NJ Dept. of Transportation