Operating status
VA Wilmington health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Kent County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Laboratory work and scheduled face-to-face appointments will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5216.
-
Sussex County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
All services are available by appointment Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5226.
-
Atlantic County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Primary Care Provider (PCP) appointments are available Monday – Thursday from 12 – 4:30 p.m. Laboratory work is available Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5336.
-
Cape May County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
PCP appointments are available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 – 4:30 p.m. Laboratory work is available Monday – Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5206.
-
Cumberland County VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
PCP appointments are available Monday - Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. based on provider availability. Laboratory appointments are scheduled Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. For urgent health care concerns, call 302-633-5466.