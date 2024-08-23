Geriatrics and extended care

Outpatient Geriatrics

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you. Common conditions may include memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss and weight loss.

Available at these locations

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and coordinate that care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

Functional status assessment

Cognitive impairment assessment

Medication review

Medicine and nursing

Psychology, psychiatry and social work

Physical and occupational therapy

Caregiver education and support

To access care, ask your primary care provider for a referral.

Please bring all medication bottles and pillboxes, a photo ID (such as your Veteran’s ID card or a driver’s license) and your health insurance information with you to your first Geriatrics appointment. We encourage you to bring a family member or caregiver, if applicable. If you are transferring from a health care provider outside the VA, it is helpful if you bring your medical records with you.

Contact: 800-461-8262, ext. 4679.