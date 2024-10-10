How can the results be beneficial for you?

Help your provider find a medication that is safe for you

Decrease side effects

Reduce the trial-and-error process of medication commonly seen with antidepressants and pain regimens

Medications that can be impacted include:

Antidepressants

Pain medications

Stomach medications

Cholesterol medications

And many more

What do I need to know before testing?

Testing is free for Veterans

Pharmacogenomics is just one factor that may impact how you respond to a medicine

Other factors include your age, sex, race, ethnicity, and other medicines you may be taking

Federal law protects patients from discrimination by insurance companies or employers based on testing results

If you have had a liver or certain bone marrow transplants, you are not a candidate for testing

If you are interested in testing

Please speak to your health care provider

Never stop taking your medications without first speaking to your provider

For assistance with coordinating your blood test at Wilmington VA Medical Center, contact: Kieu-Loan.Vu@va.gov