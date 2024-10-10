Pharmacogenomics
VA now offers a no-cost blood test to patients to understand how your body responds to medication. Genes are parts of our DNA that provide instructions on how your body develops and functions. Everyone has small differences in their genes, and because of this, people may respond differently to medicines.
How can the results be beneficial for you?
- Help your provider find a medication that is safe for you
- Decrease side effects
- Reduce the trial-and-error process of medication commonly seen with antidepressants and pain regimens
Medications that can be impacted include:
- Antidepressants
- Pain medications
- Stomach medications
- Cholesterol medications
- And many more
What do I need to know before testing?
- Testing is free for Veterans
- Pharmacogenomics is just one factor that may impact how you respond to a medicine
- Other factors include your age, sex, race, ethnicity, and other medicines you may be taking
- Federal law protects patients from discrimination by insurance companies or employers based on testing results
- If you have had a liver or certain bone marrow transplants, you are not a candidate for testing
If you are interested in testing
- Please speak to your health care provider
- Never stop taking your medications without first speaking to your provider
For assistance with coordinating your blood test at Wilmington VA Medical Center, contact: Kieu-Loan.Vu@va.gov