Programs & Services

VA Albany Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in 22 counties of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, and Vermont. You may access the list by visiting
where you will also be able to Register for Care, Make an Appointment, or access the Pharmacy. The various services provided at the Albany Stratton VA include:
Primary care
Advice nurse - Dial 518-626-5000, press 3
- Family and internal medicine
- Gynecology
- Pharmacy - Prescriptions, etc.
- Reproductive and maternal health, women's health
Mental health care
- Addiction and substance abuse care
- Behavioral health
- Drug and alcohol (Substance Abuse) treatment and rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Military sexual trauma care
- PTSD (Posttraumatic Stress Disorder)care
- Suicide prevention
- Veterans Crisis Line
Specialty care
- Anesthesiology
- Audiology and speech
- Blind and low vision rehabilitation
- Blood draw and clinical testing
- Bones, muscles and joints
- Brain, spine, and nervous system
- Cancer care
- Cardiology - Heart and circulation
- Chiropractic
- COVID-19
- COVID-19 Vaccines
- Dental/oral surgery
- Dermatology
- Diabetic care
- Digestive care, GI
- Eye and vision care
- Gastroenterology
- Hearing, speech, and balance
- HIV/hepatitis care
- Kidney and renal care
- Laboratory and pathology
- Mouth, teeth, gum, and oral care
- MOVE! weight management
- Nephrology
- Skin conditions and diseases
- Neurology
- Nutrition, food, and dietary care
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmology
- Optometry, Vision care, corrective lenses and eyeglasses
- Pain management
- Palliative Care - Serious illness, hospice and end-of-life care
- Podiatry, Foot, ankle and lower extremities
- Polytrauma, Traumatic Brain Injury, Trauma
- Radiology
- Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, orthotics and medical equipment
- Smoking and tobacco cessation
- Spinal cord injury and disorders
- Urology, Urinary tract and Reproductive System
Social programs and services
- Caregiver support
- Homeless Veteran care
- LGBTQ+ Veteran care
- Military exposures: Agent Orange, burn pit, Gulf War
- Minority Veteran care
- Patient advocates
- Post-9/11 Veterans (OEF, OIF, OND) transition and care management services
- Registry exams
- Returning service member care
- Transitional and supportive housing, HUD-VASH
- Women Veteran care
Other services
- Community Care through the MISSION Act
- Telehealth
- Video visits, remote care, care by telephone