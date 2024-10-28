When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center 2215 Fuller Road Ann Arbor, MI Cost: Free





Veterans Day Appreciation Event

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on Friday, November 8th 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Veterans Day Appreciation Event.

Light refreshments will be provided!

We will have staff on hand to assist you signing up for ID.me or Login.gov for safer access to your VA benefits and healthcare service. In 2025, you'll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me to sign into your VA account.

We will also have many services on site to help answer your questions, including: MyHealtheVet, BeneTravel, Whole Health, Toxic Exposure Screening, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access team, Medical Foster Home, Military 2 VA team, Eligibility and Enrollment, Women's Health Clinic.

We are located at 2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

We hope to see you there!

