Skip to Content

The Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs

Call 877-838-5438 (877-VET-LIFT)  Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.  at least three business days prior to your appointment. 

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

When:

Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on Friday, November 8th 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Veterans Day Appreciation Event.

Light refreshments will be provided!

We will have staff on hand to assist you signing up for ID.me or Login.gov for safer access to your VA benefits and healthcare service. In 2025, you'll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me to sign into your VA account.

We will also have many services on site to help answer your questions, including: MyHealtheVet, BeneTravel, Whole Health, Toxic Exposure Screening, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access team, Medical Foster Home, Military 2 VA team, Eligibility and Enrollment, Women's Health Clinic.

We are located at 2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

We hope to see you there!

Other VA events

Last updated: