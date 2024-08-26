WNC Creative Arts Festival Showcase

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival WNC VA Health Care System

When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Atrium Area/Basement 1100 Tunnel Road Asheville, NC Cost: Free





WNC VA Health Care System

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. For Veterans struggling with mental health and physical challenges, the arts can provide a non-threatening means of communication and insight, while providing motivation and meaning in recovery. The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition gives Veterans an opportunity to showcase their talents and the powerful impact of the arts in recovery.

The top three entries from each category will be submitted to the national competition later this fall. Results from the national competition will be available in December, with first place national winners being invited to the National Festival, Hosted by the Indianapolis IN VA next spring.

