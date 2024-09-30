Staff Updates and Information

Important Notice: Reporting Your Safety and Work Status

We understand that you may have received several notices recently regarding your safety and work status. However, with many team members still unaccounted for, we are conducting a one-time effort to gather all necessary information. VA Member Services, VISN, and Asheville leadership, along with frontline supervisors, are working together using various methodologies to consolidate this data into a central repository.

To support this effort, we ask that all employees report their safety and work status to both their supervisor and VA Member Services using the contact information below:

Text your name to or

your name to or Call 1-

VA Member Services agents are available 24/7 to assist you. Please respond by Monday at 4 PM if possible, as your prompt response is critical.

Additionally, to access up-to-date resources, please visit: VA Asheville Health Care Updates and Resources.

After submitting your information, please wait for further instructions from your local supervisor regarding work assignments.

Thank you for your cooperation, and please share this message with your coworkers.