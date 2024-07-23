Spinal Cord Injury Center

Specific program information and outcomes

Inpatient SCI/D Rehabilitation Program

We provide a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation program focused on improving function and independence and learning important skills.

Characteristics of Persons Served in our comprehensive SCI/D inpatient rehabilitation program:

67 persons served between Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 – FY 2023

Age range was 22-90, average age 69 years

98% male, 2% female

47% had a traumatic SCI (e.g., fall, car accident), 53% non-traumatic (e.g., spine narrowing, infection)

22% with quadriplegia, 12% paraplegia, 66% with incomplete injury (either paraplegia or quadriplegia)

We evaluate the quality of services provided in our programs in multiple ways on an ongoing basis to assess how we are doing and to identify opportunities for further improvement.

Outcomes: We evaluate the outcomes and quality of services provided in our programs in multiple ways on an ongoing basis to assess how we are doing and to identify opportunities for ongoing improvement. We are proud of the achievements of our SCI Center and are committed to continued excellence

Improvement in Function: While the extent of functional gain (Functional Independence Measure/FIM) for an individual with SCI/D depends on many factors, average gain in motor function (self-care, mobility) for persons served in our program compare favorably with national benchmarks. Our recent 3-year data (FY 2021-2023) indicates that these gains in function are achieved in shorter time (FIM efficiency) and with greater durability than the national benchmark for VA SCI Centers. Length of the inpatient rehabilitation program averages about 6-7 weeks, although it can vary from a few days to a few months based on identified needs and goals.

Discharge to home/community: Our goal is to maximize discharge to community living whenever feasible. Typically, over 80% of persons served in our initial inpatient rehabilitation program are discharged home and an even greater percent return to home and community within 90 days of discharge.

Perceived Overall Value: Veterans who complete our comprehensive inpatient SCI/D rehabilitation program, rate it very favorably on the uSPEQ Consumer Experience Survey compared to VA and private sector benchmarks for SCI rehabilitation programs. Percent positive responses are well over 90%for all items assessed in this survey and were a 100% for all items under “Overall Value” (“Would refer to a friend”, “Service met my expectations”, “Felt safe here”, “Service enabled me to do things better”, “Met my needs”, and “Overall Satisfaction with the program”) for survey respondents (n=36) discharged in FY2021-FY 2023 following inpatient rehabilitation.

SCI rehabilitation program brochure: (Coming soon)

Outpatient, Home Care and Telehealth Programs

We offer a comprehensive range of services in our outpatient, home care, and telehealth programs.

Whole Health: The whole health model is a holistic look at the many areas of life that can affect your health - your work, relationships, diet, sleep patterns, and more. The Components of Health and Well-Being model, shown in the adjacent figure, lays out eight key areas of self-care. Improving one area can help all other aspects of your life, including your overall physical, mental, and spiritual health and well-being. Your diet, exercise routine, sleep patterns, work environment, relationships are all connected, and they are all important parts of what you can do to improve your own self-care.

We are always striving to offer additional in-person and virtual options for Whole Health (WH) and creative ways to enhance offerings to address all components of the WH Health and Well-Being model, including Working Your Body, Surroundings, Personal Development, Food and Drink, Recharge, Family Friends & Coworkers, Spirit & Soul, and Power of the Mind. The most common Whole Health-related offerings utilized in our program have included: WH Education, Yoga, PHI (Personal Health Inventory), Coaching, WH Smart Goals, Meditation, Guided Imagery, MAP (Mission, Aspiration, Purpose), Moving the Body, and Tai Chi, adapted for persons with spinal cord injuries and disorders as needed.

Outpatient Rehabilitation for Mobility and Function: Our outpatient rehabilitation services for mobility, activities of daily living, and assessment and training for equipment and assistive technology, have been growing.

Chronic Pain Management: Our outpatient pain program incorporates practical skills to manage chronic pain and overcome maladaptive behaviors and pain-related negative thoughts. A primary goal is to improve overall quality of life while reducing psychological distress. To improve access to the program, we have started offering sessions via Video Telehealth at home, in addition to in-person visits. We are also expanding complementary and integrative modalities to assist with pain management.

Evidence-Based Supported Employment (EBSE): EBSE is a tested and validated method for increasing competitive employment. Principles include a zero-exclusion policy regardless of severity or type of disability, rapid job search with typical contact with an employer within 30 days of referral, and attention to individual preferences. Vocational and clinical staff work together, and support continues after a job is obtained.

Adaptive Sports and Recreational Programs: We offer year-round access to a wide and ever-expanding range of adaptive sports and recreational programs to fit individual interests and preferences.

Age-Friendly Care: Our recognition by the Institute for Health Care Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System, the first SCI Center in the nation to receive this designation, reflects our commitment to provide safe, high-quality care aligned with What Matters to each Veteran served in our SCI system of care, regardless of age. Age-Friendly care is guided by an essential set of evidence-based practices known as the 4Ms – What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility. Attention to the 4Ms makes complex care of older adults more manageable and identifies core issues that should drive decision-making and can help optimize care delivery across the lifespan.

Supporting Veterans in Home and Community: Our SCI Home Care program supports the transition and health of Veterans in the home setting. It typically serves Veterans living within a 100-mile radius of the SCI Center, with the frequency and duration based on clinical need. 96 Veterans were served by SCI HC in FY 20.

Supporting Caregivers: To provide the best care to our Veterans, we also need to pay attention to our Veterans’ caregivers. We systematically assess and address caregiver burden among caregivers who accompany Veterans at their SCI annual evaluation, those followed by Home Care, and reach others through mailings. Caregivers are offered appropriate interventions, targeted to individual needs and situation.

Telehealth/VA Video Connect: We have very telehealth programs, including virtual visits to the home, via video connection. Telehealth provides support during transition to home after hospitalization, virtual appointments with specialists and providers from multiple disciplines, and expanded options for recreational and whole health offerings. With incorporation of new and emerging technologies, we plan even further expansion based on our initial experience and success.