“Sign-up for a New Account” Event

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Virtual Health Resource Center (Located in Veteran Business Services, adjacent to the main lobby) 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





Veterans, family members, and their caregivers are invited to join us for in-person assistance with VA’s new secure sign-in changes. VA is moving to a simpler, more modern sign-in experience in 2025, with 2 secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me). Join us on November 6 and we can assist you in signing up for your new account!

Learn more: https://www.va.gov/initiatives/prepare-for-vas-secure-sign-in-changes/

