Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System COVID-19 Vaccine Information

COVID-19 vaccines are available at all of our VA Outpatient Clinics by appointment and at the main medical center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To schedule, call 843-789-6500. Walk-ins are also welcome at the main medical center located at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston (in the DD Building at the West (ER) Entrance)



Clinic addresses:

Savannah: 1170 Shawnee Street, Savannah, GA

Hinesville: 500 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA

Myrtle Beach: 1800 Airpark Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC

Beaufort: 1 Pinckney Blvd., Beaufort, SC

North Charleston: 6450 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC

Goose Creek: 2418 NNPTC Cir., Goose Creek, SC

COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Booster Shots:

Starting immediately, The Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS will offer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters under Emergency Use Authorization. This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement authorizing a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations.

Individuals who should get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago.

People 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

Individuals who may opt to get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks, including:

People 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago.

How do I schedule an appointment? We ask that Veterans please call 843-789-6500 to schedule their booster shot.

More Information on Booster Shots:

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine(s). VHA will plan to offer Moderna and Janssen boosters if they are authorized and recommended.



The CDC and FDA recommends that booster shots be of the same type and manufacturer as your initial mRNA vaccine series. This means that individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. VA will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines to Veterans receiving care at VA and VA employees, and all other Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits.