Relationship Health and Safety

Assistance with intimate partner violence

Sometimes, relationship conflict can be more severe than improving communication; it can even be dangerous. Research shows that Veteran families are at twice the risk for Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) than the general population.

Military family stress, deployments, the experience of trauma and health problems associated with serving can all contribute to increased levels of stress and conflict in a relationship. The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services to those experiencing or using Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

Services for IPV consist of individual counseling, group therapy, safety planning and providing additional resources for healing. IPV is defined as any aggressive behavior including, but not limited to, emotional or psychological aggression, physical or sexual violence or stalking. Learn more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program.