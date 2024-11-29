Columbia VA Health Care System Advances Radiation Safety Program

PRESS RELEASE

November 29, 2024

Columbia , SC — The Columbia VA Health Care System recently received a comprehensive evaluation of its Radiation Safety Program for diagnostic and interventional x-ray imaging.

Conducted by the VHA National Health Physics Program (NHPP) on November 20–21, 2024, the audit reviewed compliance with federal regulations, VHA directives, and The Joint Commission's standards.

The audit highlighted numerous strengths within Columbia VAHCS's program. Leadership by the Radiation Safety Officer and Chief of Radiology, along with their respective teams, was praised for their dedication to safety and compliance. Exceptional documentation of CT protocols, rigorous radiation dose management, and robust training and privileging processes were noted as exemplary practices.

“The strengths identified in this audit are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. At the same time, we recognize the importance of continuous improvement to further solidify our standing as a leader in radiation safety and patient care,” said Larry Huff, CNMT, Radiation Safety Officer.

In addition, the facility was commended for recording radiation dose metrics for all CT and fluoroscopy procedures, as well as ensuring that training and privileging of fluoroscopy operators exceeded the standards set by VHA Directive 1105.04. Staff collaboration, including between Credentialing & Privileging and the Radiation Safety Officer, was another standout aspect of the program.

“The audit findings highlight the exceptional work being done by our radiology team. Through teamwork and dedication, we ensure Veterans receive safe, effective imaging services, which is central to our mission,” said Dr. Jacquette Caldwell, Chief of Radiology and Chair of the Radiation Safety Committee.

Columbia VAHCS’s commitment to excellence in patient care continues to drive advancements in safety and quality. This audit is a reflection of the facility's proactive approach to maintaining compliance, optimizing procedures, and delivering the highest standard of care to the Veterans it serves.

“Our mission is to provide the safest and most effective care for our Veterans. The findings of this audit reaffirm our commitment to excellence while also guiding us toward opportunities for improvement. We are dedicated to implementing these recommendations swiftly to enhance safety and ensure the highest quality of diagnostic imaging services,” said Oscar G. Rodriguez, Acting Medical Center Director.

