Detroit VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available on the 12th Floor.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Detroit Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual and in-person, on:
Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.
You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.
We continue to offer help online and by phone at
Veterans and beneficiaries can access benefits information online or when filing a disability claim online. You may also obtain more information online on VA benefits and services.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit banking information
Information about your dependents, if applicable
- Dates of birth, including birth certificates
- Social Security numbers
- School-child information
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call
Driving Directions
From Flint
Take Interstate-75 South
Take exit 93 for US-24/Dixie Highway toward Waterford
Turn right onto US-24 South/Dixie Highway
Turn right onto US-24 South/N Telegraph Road
Merge onto M-10 South via the ramp to Interstate-696 East/Port Huron/Detroit
Take exit 2B on the left to merge onto Bagley Avenue
Turn right onto 3rd Street
Turn left onto Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right
From Lansing
Take Interstate-96 East toward Detroit
Continue onto Interstate-696 East
Take exit 8 to merge onto M-10 South toward US-24/Lodge Freeway/Telegraph Road
Take exit 2B on the left to merge onto Bagley Avenue
Turn right onto 3rd Street
Turn left onto Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right
From Toledo
Take Interstate-75 North toward Detroit
Keep left to on Interstate-96 West, follow signs for Interstate 96 West/US 12 West/Interstate 94 West/Lansing/Michigan Avenue
Take exit 191 for Michigan Avenue/US-12
Turn right onto US-12 East/Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right
Entrance and Security Screening
- All visitors must use the front entrance (Michigan Avenue) starting at 7:30 a.m. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except federal holidays).
- Please allow time for security screening. Visitors must submit to security screening and present a valid ID card (see Real ID). Weapons, ammunition, pointed items, aerosols, alcohol, hand tools, and hardware are prohibited.
- Public Contact is located on the 12th floor, which is accessible by using 11-19 elevators.
Parking
- Visit Park Detroit | City Parking Made Simple for two-hour parking in metered spaces near the building. In addition, adjacent surface lots offer public parking for an average of $10 per day.
- Accessible parking and ramp is available and located on Cass Avenue, between Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Public transportation is available in the City of Detroit:
- Detroit People Mover delivers riders across from the building on Cass Avenue.
- City of Detroit Bus Schedules | City of Detroit (detroitmi.gov).
- Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) Customer Service 313- 933-1300.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Claim Status Tool
VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand where your claim currently is.
Prepare for VA's Secure Sign-In Changes
In 2025, you will need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E)
Veteran Readiness & EmploymentPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change. We can connect you to counseling and other support, such as outreach and referral services to family members.
Get support
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Building 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Please make an appointment using our online scheduling tool, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public ContactPatrick V. McNamara Federal Buiding 12th Floor
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
