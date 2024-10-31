Detroit VA Regional Benefit Office

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available on the 12th Floor.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Detroit Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis.

Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual and in-person, on:

Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.

You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.

We continue to offer help online and by phone at toll-free for assistance.

Veterans and beneficiaries can access benefits information online or when filing a disability claim online. You may also obtain more information online on VA benefits and services.