Detroit VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

477 Michigan Avenue, Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building, 12th Floor
Detroit, MI 48226

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Multi-story concrete and glass building with the numbers 477 above revolving doors and Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building sign in front of entrance

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available on the 12th Floor.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Detroit Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis.

Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual and in-person, on:

Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA

You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.

We continue to offer help online and by phone at toll-free for assistance.

Veterans and beneficiaries can access benefits information online or when filing a disability claim online. You may also obtain more information online on VA benefits and services.

 

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

 

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit banking information

 

Information about your dependents, if applicable

  • Dates of birth, including birth certificates
  • Social Security numbers
  • School-child information

 

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call for more information.

Driving Directions

From Flint

Take Interstate-75 South
Take exit 93 for US-24/Dixie Highway toward Waterford
Turn right onto US-24 South/Dixie Highway
Turn right onto US-24 South/N Telegraph Road
Merge onto M-10 South via the ramp to Interstate-696 East/Port Huron/Detroit
Take exit 2B on the left to merge onto Bagley Avenue
Turn right onto 3rd Street
Turn left onto Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right

From Lansing

Take Interstate-96 East toward Detroit
Continue onto Interstate-696 East
Take exit 8 to merge onto M-10 South toward US-24/Lodge Freeway/Telegraph Road
Take exit 2B on the left to merge onto Bagley Avenue
Turn right onto 3rd Street
Turn left onto Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right

From Toledo

Take Interstate-75 North toward Detroit
Keep left to on Interstate-96 West, follow signs for Interstate 96 West/US 12 West/Interstate 94 West/Lansing/Michigan Avenue
Take exit 191 for Michigan Avenue/US-12
Turn right onto US-12 East/Michigan Avenue
Destination will be on the right

Entrance and Security Screening

  • All visitors must use the front entrance (Michigan Avenue) starting at 7:30 a.m. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.  to 4 p.m. (except federal holidays).
  • Please allow time for security screening. Visitors must submit to security screening and present a valid ID card (see Real ID). Weapons, ammunition, pointed items, aerosols, alcohol, hand tools, and hardware are prohibited. 
  • Public Contact is located on the 12th floor, which is accessible by using 11-19 elevators.

 

Parking

  • Visit Park Detroit | City Parking Made Simple for two-hour parking in metered spaces near the building. In addition, adjacent surface lots offer public parking for an average of $10 per day.
  • Accessible parking and ramp is available and located on Cass Avenue, between Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.

 

Public transportation is available in the City of Detroit:

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Claim Status Tool

VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand where your claim currently is.

Learn more about the Claim Status Tool

Prepare for VA's Secure Sign-In Changes

In 2025, you will need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.

Family member and caregiver benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.

Service member benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.

We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change. We can connect you to counseling and other support, such as outreach and referral services to family members.

Get support

We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim​.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

