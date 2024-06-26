Skip to Content

Veterans may be impacted by Non-VA construction near the CLAYTON CLINIC. Construction may be blocking the entrance off of Hwy US 70 business.  Clinic may be accessed from the rear entrance off Atkinson St and S. Moore Street (S. Moore St can be accessed from US70 business at the traffic light).

Durham PACT Act and Veteran Resource Fair

hand giving brochure to another hand

Durham VA PACT Act and Enrollment Event

When:

Fri. Jul 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Ground Floor, Cafeteria

508 Fulton Street

Durham, NC

Cost:

Free

The Durham VA Medical Center is hosting a Health Care Resources and Enrollment Event for Veterans, their families, and caregivers. 

This event will focus on the PACT Act with Enrollment and Eligibility Staff on-site to enroll Veterans. Healthcare services will include representation from suicide prevention,  whole health, women’s health, and more. 

Follow this page for updates as we approach the event date. 

For more information, visit va.gov/PACT 

