Durham PACT Act and Veteran Resource Fair

Durham VA PACT Act and Enrollment Event

When: Fri. Jul 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Ground Floor, Cafeteria 508 Fulton Street Durham, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Durham VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Durham VA Medical Center is hosting a Health Care Resources and Enrollment Event for Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

This event will focus on the PACT Act with Enrollment and Eligibility Staff on-site to enroll Veterans. Healthcare services will include representation from suicide prevention, whole health, women’s health, and more.

Follow this page for updates as we approach the event date.

For more information, visit va.gov/PACT

